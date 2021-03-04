3.79 lakh households in rural Pune without tap water connection

PUNE At least 3.79 lakh households in the Pune district do not have a tap water connection, as of February 26, 2021, according to a report on sanitation needs of rural Pune.

As per the report, at least 3.79 lakh households in the district, approximately 15.19 lakh people considering four members in each family, have to depend on tankers, bore wells and public taps for daily sanitation needs.

The report states that the highest number of such families are from Haveli taluka, with over 84,000 families, followed by Junnar with 53 families and Indapur with 51 families.

However, amid the pandemic the district administration has overachieved its target in 20-21 by providing tap water connection to over 2.19 lakh households against the target of two lakh.

The administration presented the report to Supriya Sule, an MP from Baramati in Pune.

According to the report, Haveli has also got the most number of tap water connections with over 46,000 beneficiaries, followed by Indapur with over 24,000 beneficiaries and Junnar with 20,000 beneficiaries.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad, said, “During the lockdown period we completed administrative works. We had to face challenges such as availability of stamp paper for signing an agreement with contractors and movement restrictions made it difficult to find material.”

“We also found it difficult to work in certain areas due to extended monsoons, but our engineers and contractor partners have worked diligently,” he said.

For the year 2021-22, the administration now aims to cover two lakh more households under the “Jal Jeevan Mission” which aims to provide clean tap water to each household.