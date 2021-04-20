Home / Cities / Others / 38 inmates test positive at juvenile home
38 inmates test positive at juvenile home

By Avinash Kumar
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 10:19 PM IST
PATNA

As many as 38 inmates of a juvenile home in Saran district tested positive for the Coronavirus late Monday night, Chapra civil surgeon Dr J P Sukumar said on Tuesday.

The home, run by women and child development department, has inmates from three districts of Saran, Gopalganj and Siwan.

While it has a sanctioned capacity of 80, the home currently has 113 inmates lodged in it, said an official.

At present, all inmates are healthy and none of them has symptoms of Covid-19, said district project manager Arvind Kumar, who oversees functioning of juvenile and protection homes, adding that positive inmates have been shifted to an isolation ward of Sadar hospital for treatment.

Sources in the juvenile home said one of the officials deputed there had tested positive earlier and was shifted to Patna.

District magistrate Dr Nilesh Ramchandra Deore has instructed that the home be sanitised within two days.

