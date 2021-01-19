38-year-old mason held for raping home-alone Ludhiana teen

A mason was arrested for raping a 17-year-old girl while she was alone at home in Laxmi Puri, Salem Tabri, on Monday.

The accused was caught as the minor girl’s father returned home in the nick of time and handed him over to the police.

The accused, Dharminder Kumar, 38, is a native of Mansurpur village, Jalandhar.

“He is married and has a 13-year-old daughter. He was hired for a masonry job at the complainant’s house a month ago. Since then, he had been threatening his daughter of killing her parents if she refused to consent to a physical relationship with him,” said inspector Gopal Krishan, station house officer, Salem Tabri police station.

The girl’s father told the police that on Monday, he and his wife were at a relative’s place, while their daughter, a student of Class 11, was home alone.

When he returned home in the evening, he saw Dharminder trying to flee by scaling the wall of their house. But, he nabbed him and learnt from his daughter that he had raped and threatened her. She later revealed that the accused had taken her to a hotel near Jalandhar Bypass a few days ago and raped her then as well.

Acting on the complaint, police have booked the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.