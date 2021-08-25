3-day mega vaccination drive in Kangra from today to cover 96K people

About 92% eligible population has been inoculated in Kangra and the district authorities are launching a three-day mega vaccination drive from Wednesday to give jabs to 96,000 people who haven’t received even their first dose so far, officials said.

Kangra deputy commission Dr Nipun Jindal said as per the 2011 census and decadal growth rate, about 12.13 lakh people in Kangra are eligible for vaccination.

Of these, 11.17 lakh (92% of the eligible beneficiaries) have already been inoculated including 3.69 lakh people who have received the second dose as well, said Dr Jindal.

To cover the left out population, the administration is launching the drive from August 25 to 27.

Under the drive, one vaccination session will be organised in each of the 800 panchayats so that people can get the jab.

The DC said all departments concerned including ICDS, health and PRIs will be involved in the drive. The booth-level officers will carry out house-to-house survey on the basis of electoral rolls to identify fully and partially vaccinated and unvaccinated population in their wards.

“During the drive, all departments concerned have been asked to suspend other activities and focus on vaccination so that the aim is achieved,” said Dr Jindal.

“In last three months, as many as 6,903 people were detected Covid-19 positive in Kangra. Of these, 6,412 were unvaccinated. Only 170 fully vaccinated people caught the infection, of whom three died,” said Dr Jindal.

During the second wave, the hospitalisation rate was 13-14% which has come down to 3-4% after the vaccination drive was launched, he said.

“Vaccine is safe and counter indications are only for people with severe allergic problems. People with co-morbidities must get the jab to reduced chances of mortality,” he said.

Himachal logs 281 fresh cases

With 281 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday, Himachal’s total case tally rose to 2,12,260 while the death toll mounted to 3,562 after four patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 90 were reported in Mandi, 48 in Chamba, 45 in Shimla, 37 in Kangra, 20 in Kullu, 18 in Hamirpur, 10 in Lahaul-Spiti, seven in Bilaspur, three in Kinnaur, two in Una and one in Solan.

The active climbed to 2,050 while recoveries reached 2,06,623 after 253 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district since the virus outbreak last year as its total case tally stands at 47,403 followed by Mandi and Shimla districts with 29,482 and 26,431 cases, respectively.

Solan’s case tally reached 22,525 cases, Sirmaur 15,419, Hamirpur 15,113, Una 13,522, Chamba 13,354, Bilaspur 13,326, Kullu 9,436, Kinnaur 3,380 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,870.