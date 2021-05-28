Home / Cities / Others / 3rd wave of Covid-19: Child rights’ body inspects homes, reviews preparations
others

3rd wave of Covid-19: Child rights’ body inspects homes, reviews preparations

The Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights inspected shelter homes, reviewed preparations for the anticipated Covid-19 third wave, and held a meeting to enquire about the rehabilitation of Covid-19-affected children, on Thursday
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow:
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 12:09 AM IST
HT Image

The Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights inspected shelter homes, reviewed preparations for the anticipated Covid-19 third wave, and held a meeting to enquire about the rehabilitation of Covid-19-affected children, on Thursday.

“There is a dire need to lend a helping hand to Covid-19-affected children,” said Dr Vishesh Gupta, chairperson State Commission for Protection of Child Rights while addressing a meeting with the labour department, administrative and health officials.

Gupta first enquired about the arrangements being made for the anticipated-third Covid-19 wave that is expected to affect children. Answering his query, officials of the health department highlighted the arrangements being made that includes the establishment of a 100-bed ward at the King George’s Medical University, a 40-bed post-Covid-19 ward at Balrampur Hospital and other arrangements of ventilators and other facilities. The officials assured that in all, 560 beds would be available which would be manned by 18 doctors from SGPGI and 25 resident super specialised doctors.

Besides, the commission also enquired about the numbers of Covid-19-affected children. Officials said that there were around 75 children in the Lucknow division affected by Covid-19. However, they are being counselled through the DM helpline. The commission also directed the nigrani samities to be on the watch.

Earlier, holding the meeting, members of the commission also inspected shelter homes. A home on Pragnarayan Road was the first to be inspected. The members also interacted with the inmates and checked other facilities, which they found satisfactory. Another shelter home in Motinagar, where 32 inmates recently tested Covid-19 positive, and others, were also inspected. However, no major anomalies were found.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Video of 7-year-old footballer climbing a pole goes viral, inspires netizens

Broccoli the cat shows off cool tricks taught by hooman. Watch

Man plays the ‘ear eating’ prank on doggo, gets a surprising reaction

Two bees open the cap of a bottle, Internet goes berserk
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Cyclone Yaas
Horoscope Today
Sushil Kumar
Black fungus
WhatsApp
Rakhi Sawant
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP