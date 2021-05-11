4 black fungus cases in Meerut

MEERUT After Maharashtra and Gujarat, the potentially fatal and rare ‘ black fungus’ infection has been detected in four Covid-19 patients here.

These are perhaps the first cases of black fungus among corona patients in the state.

Black fungus or mucormycosis is caused by exposure to mucor mould which is ubiquitous. It affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and can be life-threatening.

Assistant chief medical officer ( ACMO) Dr Pooja Sharma confirmed to the media on Tuesday that the rare fungal infection had been detected in two Covid -19 patients undergoing treatment in a private hospital here.

She said one patient was from Muzaffarnagar and another from Bijnor. Chief medical officer ( CMO) Dr Akhilesh Mohan said that he had sought a report from the hospital in this regard.

Two other patients with black fungus infection reported at an eye hospital and were cured.

Dr Shakeel Ahmad, chairman and chief medical director of Vision Care Superspeciality Eye Hospital, said that it was a rare and potentially fatal fungal infection called mucormycosis.

Dr Shakeel said that last week he also came across two patients in his OPD who developed black fungus infection after recovering from Covid-19. One of the women patients, above 60 years of age, was from neighbouring Hapur district. “I am unable to recall the native place of the other patient right now,” said Dr Shakeel. In one patient the infection was at an advanced stage and cured through surgery while in the other it was in a preliminary stage and cured with medicines.

Dr Shakeel explained that use of high flow of oxygen during treatment of Covid-19 patients infused moisture inside, which caused serious problems starting with nasal congestion. In many cases it badly affected the eyes and could be detected and cured by keeping a close examination of eyes and nasal obstruction during treatment.

