4 cases in five years, Pune police invoke MPDA against man from Dhankawadi

The Pune city police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Dhankawadi under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act for his involvement in criminal activities.This is the 44th MPDA case, said officials. The Pune city police have arrested a 27-year-old under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The Sahakarnagar Police initiated action against criminal Harshad Rajendra Deshmukh, a resident of Chavan Nagar in Dhankawadi under the MPDA Act on September 20.

The police in their statement said that the accused is a hard-core criminal and he along with his accomplices have committed serious crimes like extortion, forced theft, injury, kidnapping, day and night burglary, theft, arson, possession of illegal weapons like knives, iron rods, etc. Due to his criminal activities, there was an imminent threat to the life of the citizens of the area.

According to the police, the citizens had been threatened and public order was disturbed. Also, citizens did not dare to complain openly against Deshmukh and his gang because of terror, police stated.

There are four cases registered against Deshmukh in the past five years. A proposal to initiate action against the accused was submitted to the commissioner of police. After verifying the proposals and documents received, Police Commissioner Retesh Kummarr ordered the accused Deshmukh to be lodged in Nagpur Central Jail for one year.

The criminal behaviour documentation and assessment was done by Senior PI Surendra Malale of Sahakarnagar Police Station and the crime branch. Crime Branch Inspector AT Khobare assisted in further investigation of the case.