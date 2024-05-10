4 dead after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning septic tank in UP

Four persons, including three labourers, died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a 15-year-old septic tank in Mughalsarai, Chandauli, police said. 4 dead after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning septic tank (Pc for representation)

As per local people, all three labourers who entered the septic tank one by one became unconscious after inhaling toxic gas. The landlord’s son, who had entered the tank to save the three workers, also fainted. Four of them were declared dead when they were brought to the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Vinod Rawat (35), Kundan (42) and Loha (23), all sanitation workers and residents of Kali Mahal.

Police said they were cleaning septic tank at the house of Bharatlal Jaiswal, a locality in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar when they inhaled toxic gas emanating from the tank and fell. Ankur Jaiswal, the landlord’s son, also fell into the tank to rescue the sanitation workers. All of them were rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

Sub-divisional magistrate Viraj Pandey said, “The cleaning of the sewer was ongoing at the residence of one Bharat Jaiswal. Three labourers and the house owner’s son died. District Administration will provide ₹4 lakh ex gratia to each of the deceased.”

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He has directed officials to reach the spot at the earliest and expedite relief measures.

