4 dedicated Covid centres for Mumbai Police to be reopened soon

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases among Mumbai Police, the four Covid care centres set up exclusively for police personnel would soon be reopened. These four centres collectively have a capacity of 726 beds and were shut after a decline in the cases last year, sources at the police headquarters said.

“We are seeing 25-30 new cases everyday among the police personnel. A steep rise in infection has also been observed among the family members of the police personnel. Looking at the overall increase in new cases in the city, we are preparing ourselves, and as a result of this, the four Covid centres for the police would also be gradually reopened as the need arises,” said an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer from the headquarters.

The first Covid centre in Kalina is likely to be reopened this week, said another senior police officer.

The setting up of four dedicated Covid care centres – two at Kalina and one each at Marol and Marine Drive for Mumbai Police had proved to be the most important step taken by the department to save its personal during the first wave of Covid-19 last year.

Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Friday said that all possible measures are being taken to prevent the spread of infection among the personnel.

“Unlike last year, we have now started calling personnel who are aged 55 and above as well as those with comorbidities to duty owing to limited manpower. But we are assigning them only with indoor duties or table work to minimise their risk of contracting the virus,” Nagrale said.

Six Covid help desks, one at the control room and five at each region in Mumbai have been set up, said a deputy commissioner of police-rank officer. “Also in major hospitals, we have deputed police nodal officers for better coordination and sharing of information on availability of beds,” the officer said.

“Compared to the November-February period, the cases of police personnel getting infected daily in March and April 2021 have gone up, but due to vaccination, the number of serious patients is very low,” said Rajkumar Vhatkar, joint commissioner of police (administration).

Since last April, nearly 8,000 personnel have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai Police, of whom 102 succumbed to the infectious disease. Currently, there are 541 patients in the force who are undergoing treatment at various facilities.

The city police force has also expedited the vaccination drive for its personnel. The Mumbai Police has a strength of 45,000 personnel, of whom 70% have received the first vaccine dose, while 40% have got both the doses.

Across the state, 37,644 police personnel have been infected with the virus, of whom 380 (34 officers and 346 constables) have died. Currently, there are 3,495 active cases. Around 33,769 police personnel have recovered, while nearly 10,465 are quarantined, the police said.