4 die in Rewari due to alleged shortage of oxygen supply

Four Covid-19 patients died at a private hospital in Rewari allegedly due to a shortage in oxygen supply.

The incident took place at Virat Hospital on Sunday at around 2.30pm in which four persons, including three residents of Rewari and a 48-year-old Delhi man, died due to low pressure of oxygen, alleged their kin.

Families of the victims blocked the road outside the hospital and raised slogans.

Rewari SDM Ravinder Yadav and civil surgeon Dr Sushil Mahi reached the spot and tried to convince them to end the protest. Later, police were called to control the situation.

The son of a 56-year-old woman who died on Sunday said that his mother was admitted at the hospital and was on oxygen support.

“My mother complained of difficulty in breathing and requested the hospital staff to help but to no avail,” he said.

Dharmender Kumar, operational head of Virat Hospital, said that 114 Covid-infected patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“Four patients have died today. We have been complaining of shortage of oxygen since Sunday morning but the health department officials are not responding. We need over 300 oxygen cylinders on a daily basis but our supply was reduced,” he added.

Rewari civil surgeon Dr Sushil Mahi denied that the patients died due to shortage of oxygen.

“We had provided additional 140 gas cylinders to the private hospital on Saturday evening and there is no shortage of oxygen supply. Had low oxygen pressure been the cause of death, other patients would have also been impacted,” he added.

Former minister and senior Congress leader Ajay Yadav reached the hospital and blamed the district health officials for not providing oxygen supply to the private hospital.

“People are dying and the civil surgeon has failed to control the situation. People are forced to arrange oxygen cylinders on their own to save lives of their loved ones,” Yadav added.

Mahendergarh deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar, who has additional charge of Rewari DC, said that a committee under the supervision of ADC Rahul Hooda has been formed to investigate the matter and submit report within 48 hours.

