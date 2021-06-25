4 food inspectors suspended for siphoning off 24,000 quintal wheat

Jalandhar Punjab food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Friday suspended four food inspectors posted in Sultanpur Lodhi for not disbursing wheat to eligible beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act.

The order came a day after HT reported that over 24,000 quintal wheat grain, meant for distribution to the poor under the Atta Dal scheme, had been siphoned off from stock at Sultanpur Lodhi, according to an inquiry report. District food supplies controller (DFSC), Kapurthala, had carried out the inquiry.

Ashu added that after initial probe, food inspectors Vivek Sharma; Bhupinder Singh, Vikas Sethi and Rajeshwar Singh had been suspended with immediate effect. Further inquiry into the matter has been assigned to Patiala division, deputy director, who has been asked to submit a report within 15 days.

Kapurthala DFSC Geeta Bishambhu conducted probe after Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Navtej Singh Cheema and members of the Kisan Union lodged multiple complaints on non-disbursement of wheat from October 2020 to March 2021 to beneficiaries; they had also raised the issue of poor quality. The report noted that the Sultanpur Lodhi centre of the department didn’t provide record of wheat distribution to the inspection teams despite repeated orders in May; later the DFSC received many other complaints following which a special inspection team was formed on June 9.

The report added that depot holder association had brought into the notice of DFSC office that inspectors posted in Sultanpur Lodhi block didn’t release wheat despite repeated requests, while slips of beneficiaries were issued. The probe has recommended action against staff posted at Sultanpur Lodhi centre of the food supplies department because many beneficiaries failed to take benefit of wheat due to their gross negligence. “The state government suffered huge financial loss and a dent in image due to staff negligence,: the report added.

The report recommended that the department staff posted at Sultanpur Lodhi had committed grave negligence and did not even listen to the district circle office of the department.

“If staff officers had shifted the stock from Khera village, as per earlier orders the stock could have been safe,” it adds. An official privy to the matter said that a senior official posted in Kapurthala district administration was aware of matter but opted to remain silent. Kapurthala deputy commissioner Deepti Uppal had also launched a parallel probe with Sultanpur Lodhi SDM made the inquiry officer.