4 Kanpur policemen forcibly retired, one denied promotion

The police department has forcibly retired three sub-inspectors and a head constable in Kanpur, citing a series of punishments they had received throughout their careers, which ranged from 10 to 13 years. Besides, the department has decided to deny promotion for one year to a sub-inspector who has been accused of inappropriately touching a woman during her transit from Mumbai to Kanpur. Their punishments were for a range of offences, including negligence, indiscipline, corrupt practices, and poor conduct, according to a statement from the police. (HT File Photo)

The decision on forcible retirement, according to Kanpur’s joint commissioner of police (Crime) Vipin Mishra, was based on the disciplinary actions the officers had faced in various departmental inquiries.

The police personnel who were forcibly retired include sub-inspector Anil Srivastava, who was posted in accounts; sub-inspector Sanjay Saxena; sub-inspector Arvind Bahadur Singh; and head constable Shiv Mangal Singh. Srivastava had faced punishment 30 times, Saxena 28 times, Arvind Bahadur Singh 25 times and Shiv Mangal Singh 17 times in the past decade. Their punishments were for a range of offences, including negligence, indiscipline, corrupt practices, and poor conduct, according to a statement from the police.

All are under the age of 52. Before the decision was made, they were given an opportunity to appeal before a special committee, which ultimately rejected all their arguments.

Mishra explained that the move was part of an ongoing effort to filter out individuals involved in corruption and unethical behaviour, ensuring that such officers are sent into forced retirement as part of the department’s larger commitment to improving its integrity.

‘Bad touch’ case

The police department has taken disciplinary action against sub-inspector Gajendra Singh, who has been accused of inappropriately touching a woman during her transit from Mumbai to Kanpur. As part of the punishment, Singh will be denied promotion for one year and will work at the minimum salary during this period. Additionally, a negative entry has been recorded in his service book.

Gajendra Singh was involved in the case of a woman who had run away with her boyfriend and married him in Mumbai. Her family, alleging that she was underage, sought police intervention. Authorities traced her to Mumbai, and Singh was tasked with bringing her back to Kanpur by road. During the journey, the woman reportedly complained to officials that Singh groped her multiple times. Her allegations were later corroborated by a woman constable who was part of the team.

Although the woman did not file a formal complaint, Gajendra Singh was held accountable based on the statement provided by the woman constable. Joint commissioner of police (Crime) Vipin Mishra confirmed that a “bad entry” had been made in Singh’s service record. He also stated that Singh would be ineligible for promotion for a year and would serve on a reduced salary during that time.