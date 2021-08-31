4 militants arrested for grenade blast at Baramulla village sarpanch’s house

The J&K Police on Tuesday busted a terror module with the arrest of four persons who had hurled a grenade on the house of Shakrwara village (in Baramulla) sarpanch last week.

The attack had caused panic among the panchayat members of the area. On August 22, unidentified persons had hurled the grenade at the sarpanch’s house causing damage to a vehicle. “Preliminary investigation had revealed that the grenade was lobbed towards the police guard which caused some minor damages to house’s window panes and a Maruti-800,” a police spokesman said.

During investigation, from the CCTV footages, police learnt of the involvement of Mohd Saleem Khan, of New Colony in Shrakwara, and Sajad Ahmed Mir, of Mir Mohalla Saloosa, in commission of the crime. Subsequently, both were arrested.

“Both confessed that they are working as terrorist associates for proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on behest of their Pakistan-based handler Ali Bhai. It was revealed that both are drug addicts and were also in contact with active LeT terrorists Hilal Sheikh and Usman. It was on their directions that the two had obtained grenades from Batamaloo Srinagar,” police said.

The police spokesman said two more terrorist associates Bilal Ahmad Sheikh and Naseer Ahmad Dar, who had assisted the duo in commission of the crime, were also arrested.

“Two hand grenades and 100gm drugs were recovered from the accused’s possession. Further investigation is on and the militants’ links in other cases are being investigated,” police added.