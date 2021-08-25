4% of 18 to 44-year age group in Pune district have taken 2nd dose of Covid vax

PUNE Just 4 per cent of the 18 to 44-year age group in Pune district have taken the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, as of August 24.

As per the district administration, 56 per cent of the same age group have taken the first dose.

The vaccine coverage is pertinent in view of the delta plus variant in the state, a strain of the Covid-19 virus that is very contagious.

As per state health department officials, of the 103 patients who tested positive for the delta plus variant, 55 patients are from the age group of 19 to 45 years.

Whereas 25 patients are from the age group of 46 to 60 years and 13 are from the age group of 60 years and above.

There are 10 patients who have tested positive for the delta plus variant who are aged below 18 years.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) at the Zilla Parishad (ZP) said that new stock of the Covid-19 vaccines arrived on Wednesday.

“Covishield and Covaxin were supplied on Wednesday. We have received a total of 152,180 doses of Covishield. Of these, 65,440 will be given to Pune rural and 53,260 doses will be given to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will be given 33,480 doses of Covishield,” said Prasad.

He added that a total of 12,530 doses of Covaxin have also been allocated.

“Of these, Pune rural will have 5,380 doses and PMC will get 4,380 doses. Moreover, PCMC will get 2,770 doses,” said Prasad.

Speaking about the overall vaccination drive, Dr Sachin Edke, district immunisation officer, said that so far, overall, 85 per cent of the population in the district have received at least one vaccine dose.

The first dose coverage in Pune district is 62 per cent. Whereas, the second dose coverage is at 23 per cent.

For beneficiaries in 45 to 59-year age group the coverage is at 41 per cent in the district for both doses, and 64 per cent for one dose.