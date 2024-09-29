4 Rohingyas, 1 Bangladesh national held for entering Tripura without documents

Four Rohingyas and one Bangladeshi national were arrested on Saturday evening at the Agartala Railway Station in Tripura for entering Indian territory without valid documents, officials said on Sunday. Police said the foreign nationals were planning to go to Chennai, Gujarat and Hyderabad by train. (Representational image)

They were arrested by a joint team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Police Force (RPF).

Among the five, four Rohingya nationals were identified as Amit Hakim, Yasmin Akhter, Md. Tareq and Muhammadullah from Rohingya camps at Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh and the Bangladeshi national was identified as Sukkur Ali from Comilla district of Bangladesh.

“We arrested them as they had illegally entered the Indian territory from Bangladesh and had no documents with them. They were planning to go to Chennai, Gujarat and Hyderabad by train. They were forwarded to court today”, said Government Railway Police Force Agartala station in-charge Tapas Das.

Tripura shares 856 km of international border with Bangladesh, and many of the patches are yet to be fenced.