4 Tripura BJP workers killed, 22 injured in road mishap after returning from CM’s rally

Police said that the mishap occurred as the vehicle overturned on Nutanbazar-Amarpur road on Friday evening.
By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, including three women, were killed while 22 others got injured in a road mishap while they were returning from Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) rally at Nutanbazar area in Gomati district of Tripura. The TTAADC polls would be conducted on April 06.

The deceased were identified as Grahin Kumar Jamatia (65), Urbashi Kanya Jamatia (45), Mamata Rani Jamatia (26) and Rachana Devi Jamatia (30).

“The road mishap killed four persons and injured at least 22. Some of the injured persons were moved to Gomati district hospital and two were referred to Agartala due to their critical condition. The rest are in Amarpur sub-divisional hospital,” said officer-in-charge of Birganj police station Suman Acharjee.

Police said that the mishap occurred as the vehicle overturned on Nutanbazar-Amarpur road on Friday evening while they were returning after attending the CM’s rally.

The chief minister took note of the accident and extended his condolence.

“Four workers died in a road mishap while returning from a programme organised by BJP at Nutanbazar. I am deeply saddened due to the incident. Many more were injured. I express my condolence to the deceaseds’ families and pray to Mata Tripurasundari for a speedy recovery of the injured persons. I assure you that the party is beside every family in this sad moment,” Deb wrote in his social media post.

