4 women crushed to death near Ara

Police, quoting eyewitnesses, said the women were hit by a speeding Scorpio going towards Jagdishpur from Piro. The vehicle sped away after the accident.
The accident took place on Piro-Jagdishpur road near Devhanda bridge. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 10:04 PM IST
By Prashant Ranjan

ARA Four women, all in their 50s, were crushed to death by a speeding vehicle near Bihar’s Ara town on Friday morning when they were returning home after visiting a temple, police said.

The accident took place on Piro-Jagdishpur road near Devhanda bridge.

Police, quoting eyewitnesses, said the women were hit by a speeding Scorpio going towards Jagdishpur from Piro. The vehicle sped away after the accident.

The victims were identified as Motijharo Devi, Manti Devi, Urmila Devi and Sarswati Devi of Ojhwalia village under Piro police station limits.

Piro subdivisional police officer Rahul Singh said the incident took place when the women were crossing the road. He said the kin of victims were provided financial assistance under the state government’s “Kabir Antyeshthi Anudan” scheme for conducting their last rites, adding that they were additionally entitled to a compensation by transport department which is given to victims of road accidents.

After the incident, locals blocked the road and did not allow the police to carry the bodies for autopsy for hours, but finally relented.

