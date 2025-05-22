400 digital libraries to be built in Prayagraj district for rural children For representation only

HT Correspondent

letters@htlive.com

PRAYAGRAJ

To provide better education to children in rural areas, Bal avam Kishore Digital Library (Children and Adolescent Digital Library) will be opened in 400 villages of Prayagraj district.

The state government has already issued orders in this regard, and preparations have begun. All these libraries will be equipped with modern gadgets for the benefit of children and adolescents, informed Ravi Shankar Dwivedi, district panchayat raj officer (DPRO).

Desktops and LED screens will be installed in these libraries to allow access to online educational resources. Additionally, these libraries will also house books for children and adolescents, he added.

According to officials, these digital libraries will primarily be set up in Panchayat buildings. However, if a suitable space is not available in such buildings, alternative locations will be identified, they explained.

At present, a list of villages is being prepared for setting up these proposed libraries, so as to determine the financial requirements of the initiative. Panchayat Bhawans will also be equipped with Wi-Fi.

The National Book Trust will provide 50% of the books for these libraries, while the remaining 50% will be provided by the local administration. Chairs, tables, cupboards, etc., will also be arranged, said officials.

A committee has been formed to manage the operations of these digital libraries.

The district magistrate is serving as the chairman of the committee, while the DPRO has been appointed the member secretary.

If repair or minor construction work is required in any Panchayat Bhawan for setting up the digital library, funds will be allocated from the panchayat fund, officials added.