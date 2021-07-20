Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
400 vehicles in Mumbai’s public parking lot submerged after rainfall

Around 400 private vehicles parked in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) public parking lot at Thakur Complex, Kandivli, submerged in waist-deep water, after the spot was flooded with rain water on Monday
By Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Around 400 private vehicles parked in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) public parking lot at Thakur Complex, Kandivli, submerged in waist-deep water, after the spot was flooded with rain water on Monday.

The incident occurred following heavy rainfall post Sunday midnight and Monday morning. By Monday evening, BMC had drained out all the water using dewatering pumps.

The public parking lot is located in the basement of a residential building and BMC had handed it over to a contractor for operations.

Deputy municipal commissioner Vishwas Shankarwar said, “After rainfall on Sunday midnight and Monday morning, water entered the basement parking lot. It is a public parking lot, so any vehicle owner can pay and park here. BMC set up five dewatering pumps to drain the water out on Monday. By evening, all water was drained out and we started removing cars from the area.”

In case of damage caused to property due to a natural calamity, the damages are paid to property owners by the city collector and not BMC, Shankarwar said.

“As a panchanama (testimony) of the incident will be recorded, the police will take stock of the situation and the damages caused. Through the same procedure, the owners of these vehicles may be compensated. But BMC does not play a role in this procedure,” added Shankarwar.

