403 migrant workers from Odisha died in last ten years: State govt data
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Dec 04, 2024 09:53 AM IST
Over 400 migrant labourers from Odisha working in other states have died in the last ten years, the state government informed the assembly on Tuesday.
Replying to a query by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Tankadhar Tripathy, state labour and employees’ state insurance minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia said 403 migrant workers from Odisha died in other states of India during 2015 to 2024 (till November 27).
He said 59 migrant workers from Ganjam district outside the state followed by 39 from Kalahandi, and 35 from Bolangir.