403 migrant workers from Odisha died in last ten years: State govt data

Over 400 migrant labourers from Odisha working in other states have died in the last ten years, the state government informed the assembly on Tuesday. Around 1.5 cr migrant workers from Odisha villages are working outside the state. (Odisha legislative assembly website)

Replying to a query by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Tankadhar Tripathy, state labour and employees’ state insurance minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia said 403 migrant workers from Odisha died in other states of India during 2015 to 2024 (till November 27).

He said 59 migrant workers from Ganjam district outside the state followed by 39 from Kalahandi, and 35 from Bolangir.

Among other districts, 32 such death cases were reported from Kandhamal, 28 in Rayagada district, 18 each in Boudh & Nuapada, 17 in Khurda, and 16 in Nabarangpur district, he said.

However, the reply did not mention on the cause of death.

State Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Naik told the assembly that around 1.5 crore migrant workers from Odisha villages are working outside the state.