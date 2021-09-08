40kg drug smuggling from Gurdaspur: 3 booked for sheltering main accused

Amritsar Police have booked three persons, including two women, for providing shelter to the main accused in the case of smuggling of 40-kg heroin from Pakistan. In a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), Amritsar-rural police had recovered 40.8-kg heroin along the India-Pakistan border in the Dera Baba Nanak sector of Gurdaspur district on August 22.

The contraband, which was packed in 39 plastic packets, was pushed into the Indian territory through a PVC pipe inserted through the barbed wire fence in the Panjgraian Border Out-post (BOP) area. The seizure was carried out on an Intelligence input. Besides the heroin, 180-gram opium and two plastic pipes were also seized. A motorcycle and a scooter belonging to Indian smugglers were also impounded.

Nirmal Singh, alias Sonu Mayer, of Bhakna village near Attari, was booked for smuggling the consignment. A notorious drug smuggler, he has been absconding. Those booked are Nirmal Singh’s wife Gurpreet Kaur, her father Harbhajan Singh, and her aunt (father’s sister-in-law) Rekha of Dhapai village in Amritsar.

Police said, “Gurpreet and her father Harbhajan arranged Nirmal’s accommodation in Rekha’s house after the contraband was seized.”

A police source added, “Our teams have been working round the clock to nab Nirmal, for his arrest would lead us to more recoveries. Nirmal can also disclose possible links of Pakistan with contraband smuggling.”

A case has been registered under Sections 212 (harbouring offender) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Ramdas police station.