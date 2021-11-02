Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 40-year-old Odisha man detained over alleged murder of wife and son
others

40-year-old Odisha man detained over alleged murder of wife and son

Bhubaneswar Police on Tuesday detained a 40-year-old man over allegations of strangulating his 35-year-old wife and 15-year-old son in Kalinga Nagar area of the city, officials said
Image for representation. (File photo)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:46 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Bhubaneswar Police on Tuesday detained a 40-year-old man over allegations of strangulating his 35-year-old wife and 15-year-old son in Kalinga Nagar area of the city, officials said.

Bhubaneswar’s deputy commissioner of police said a man named Abanti Mangaraj of Kalinga Nagar area has been detained under Tamando police station after receiving information that the bodies of his wife Swarnalata and son were lying in the house.

“The husband was missing from the house when we received the information about two bodies lying inside. He was subsequently tracked down and is currently being questioned. He has admitted to killing his wife and son by strangulating them. However, we are yet to ascertain the reason and circumstances that provoked him to commit the heinous crime,” said the DCP.

A forensic team arrived at the crime scene to collect further evidence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP