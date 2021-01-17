40-year-old sanitation worker first to get vaccine jab in Haryana

Saroj Bala, 40, who has been working as a sanitation worker for 20 years was the first to get the vaccine jab in Haryana at the Government Dispensary, Sector-4, Panchkula, said Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary (ACS), health and family welfare.

However, she kept the matter a secret as her family was wary of her getting the inoculation. “A doctor informed me about this vaccination around a month ago and I agreed. However, my 18-year old daughter opposed my decision so I went ahead without telling anybody as I am not one to break a commitment,” she said.

“We are a family of five but no one knows that I was going to get the first vaccine shot. Had they known, they would have never allowed me to come,” said Saroj.

A resident of sector 11, Haripur, Saroj said she had joined the dispensary around 20 years ago at a salary of ₹500. With time, her salary was increased to ₹1,000 and now she earns ₹5,800 per month. She says she did not deviate from her routine even amid the pandemic. “I did not take any leave. I came at around 7am and left at noon.”

Her husband, Ram Saroop, works as a Class-4 employee in the DG office, Sector 6, Panchkula. On whether she was apprehensive before getting the shot, Saroj said: “No, there was no fear and I feel alright after getting the jab.”