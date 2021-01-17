IND USA
40-year-old sanitation worker first to get vaccine jab in Haryana

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Saroj Bala, 40, has been working as a sanitation worker for 20 years. (Sant Arora /HT)

Saroj Bala, 40, who has been working as a sanitation worker for 20 years was the first to get the vaccine jab in Haryana at the Government Dispensary, Sector-4, Panchkula, said Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary (ACS), health and family welfare.

However, she kept the matter a secret as her family was wary of her getting the inoculation. “A doctor informed me about this vaccination around a month ago and I agreed. However, my 18-year old daughter opposed my decision so I went ahead without telling anybody as I am not one to break a commitment,” she said.

“We are a family of five but no one knows that I was going to get the first vaccine shot. Had they known, they would have never allowed me to come,” said Saroj.

A resident of sector 11, Haripur, Saroj said she had joined the dispensary around 20 years ago at a salary of 500. With time, her salary was increased to 1,000 and now she earns 5,800 per month. She says she did not deviate from her routine even amid the pandemic. “I did not take any leave. I came at around 7am and left at noon.”

Her husband, Ram Saroop, works as a Class-4 employee in the DG office, Sector 6, Panchkula. On whether she was apprehensive before getting the shot, Saroj said: “No, there was no fear and I feel alright after getting the jab.”

