41-year-old killed, 3 hurt in car-van collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

A 41-year-old man was killed on Monday morning after his car collided with a van coming from the opposite side on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
By Ram Parmar, Palghar
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:22 AM IST
A 41-year-old man was killed on Monday morning after his car collided with a van coming from the opposite side on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Three passengers of the van were injured in the incident.

The accident led to a three-hour traffic snarl on the Ahmedabad lane of the highway, as the authorities had to clear the damaged vehicles. By late afternoon, the highway was cleared for vehicles.

The car driver has been identified as Shobitkumar Das.

“Das was travelling to Mumbai, when he lost control over his speeding car. The car jumped the divider and landed on the Ahmedabad lane, where it collided with a van. After we learnt about the accident, we rushed Das to hospital, but he had already died. The three injured passengers are undergoing treatment at two government hospitals,” said assistant inspector Pratap Darade of Manor police station.

Das has been booked under section 304 (a) (negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and his post-mortem report is awaited. His body was handed over to his family and the police are probing further.

