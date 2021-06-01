43% vaccination target for 45+ age group, 83% for 18+ met in Meerut district

Only 43% of the target of 7.44 lakh people in the 45-plus age group and 83% of 1.22 lakh people in the 18-45 age group have been vaccinated in Meerut district in western Uttar Pradesh, according to health department data.

Health department officials said misconceptions about vaccines among villagers were holding many people back.

The state government had set a target of vaccinating 7,44,572 people in the age group of 45 years and above in the district. A total of 3,20,690 people in this age group were vaccinated till May 29. In percentage terms, this is 43.1, according to official data.

The district, however, has performed better in the 18-45 years’ age group for whom vaccination had started on May 1.

In 29 days, 1,02,322 people in the 18-45 age group were vaccinated against a target of 1,22,700. This number is 83.4% of the target.

The total number of vaccines administered in the district till May 29 was 4,68,815 (first dose) and 94,554 ( second dose). These numbers include beneficiaries in the age groups of 18-45 years, 45 to 60 years and above, along with healthcare and frontline workers.

The health department had established 63 centres across the district for vaccination of people in the age group of 45 years and above and 39 centres for beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 45 years, said district immunisation officer (Meerut) Dr Praveen Gautam.

He also said that 4200 Covishield, 1100 Covaxin and 2210 booster Covaxin doses would be available every day between May 31 and June 5.

Vaccines were to be administered to different target groups as per the guidelines of the state government, he added.

Besides regular vaccination centres, two parents’ special vaccination booths have been established in the city area for inoculation of parents who have children below the age of 12 years. These vaccination centres would be functional from June 1 and the parents can book their slots after registration either on CoWin or Aarogya Setu.

“Three hundred parents would be vaccinated daily at these centres,” said Dr Gautam.

In addition, frontline workers would be administered vaccines at their workplace.

“Every day, 1000 such people (500 each in the 18-plus and 45-plus age groups) would be vaccinated,” said Dr Gautam.

A special drive for Bar Association and judicial services members, mediapersons, teachers (basic and intermediate), power corporation and roadways employees has also been launched at their workplace and every day 100 persons are being vaccinated in each category, he said.

Chief medical officer (Meerut) Dr Akhilesh Mohan expressed satisfaction with 43.1% vaccination in the 45-plus age group.

“We are in third position in vaccination in the state,” he said, while admitting, “We need to work more to bring a bigger percentage to the vaccination centres.”

He mentioned reluctance among Muslims and large rural population as reasons for the vaccination percentage being below the target.

“We are seeking help of some NGOs and influential people. Health officials also had called on (Samajwadi Party) city MLA Rafeeq Ansari in this regard who has assured his help,” said CMO.

He added, “ Despite non- cooperation from some sections of the society, we have done fair enough.”

For his part, Dr Gautam said, “Convincing the rural population is also a herculean task.”

He said a majority of villagers believed that the coronavirus could not infect them as they worked hard in the fields and, therefore, their immunity was stronger than others.

City’s nayab shahar qazi and Jamial-e-Ulema Hind city president Zainus Rasheedin said Muslims had suspicions about the vaccines.

“Many of them ask why only two vaccines are being administered? It brings fever and other sufferings. And Adar Poonawala’s (chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India) decision to go to UK has also raised suspicions about his vaccine,” Rasheedin said.

“I have made an appeal to people to come forward and get vaccinated because it is safe,” he said.

About why and his elder brother shahar qazi Zainus Sajeedin had not taken the vaccines yet, the nayab qazi said, “We are heart patients and also have other problems because of old age. That is why we have not taken the vaccine yet.”