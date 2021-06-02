47 cops died of Covid-19 in Maharashtra in May

After seeing the second highest Covid-19 cases in April during the second wave, the Maharashtra Police department is witnessing a declining trend in the number of infections among police personnel.

In April, the department recorded more than 6,000 new cases of infection among police personnel, which dropped to 2,934 cases in May.

However, the department recorded the fourth highest fatalities – 47 – in May. The highest deaths were recorded in September (87), followed by 68 this April and 55 last August.

The first three months of this year recorded 36 Covid-19 deaths, with 12 fatalities each month.

According to the state police, a total of 469 police personnel – 41 officers and 428 from the constabulary – have lost their lives to the deadly virus since its outbreak in the country in March 2020.

Mumbai Police have witnessed the highest fatalities (119), followed by Thane (35), Nagpur (23), Pune (18), Ahmednagar (14), Gadchiroli (13), Navi Mumbai (12) and Nashik Rural (12).

According to Mumbai Police spokesperson deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Chaitanya Siriprolu, 8,886 police personnel have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the city. Of these, 119 succumbed to the infectious disease while 176 are active patients who are undergoing treatment at various facilities.

The police also said that the average daily cases have come down substantially, unlike in April month, when the number of infections were crossing the 150-mark every day. In the past 24 hours, only 32 cases were reported in the state police force, which included one casualty each in Mumbai and Pune Railway Police.

As per the director general’s (DG) office, 43,882 police personnel across the state have been infected with the virus, of which 42,087 have recovered.

There are 1,326 active cases in the state police force, while nearly 9,972 are quarantined.

Senior police officers attributed the peak in April during the second wave to the overall spread of the infection and the police’s exposure to the public. There are a significant number of personnel who contracted the virus while they were on leave, an officer said.

Another senior officer said that the fatalities could be attributed to the high comorbidities or other illnesses among the personnel.

“Every month, on an average, 50 police personnel died of various illnesses and diseases. Cops suffering from a serious disease are the most vulnerable to the infection. During treatment, the cops cannot be vaccinated,” the officer said.

Officers from the state police headquarters said that the present strength of the force is 154,039 (excluding 45,000 of Mumbai Police). As many as 138,992 personnel have been given the first vaccine dose, while 104,799 cops have received both the jabs.

Mumbai Police have vaccinated 38,113 (90.96%) with the first vaccine dose, while 28,884 (68.90%) have got both the doses.

“Due to vaccination, the number of serious cases is very low,” said a senior police officer from Mumbai Police.

According to the state police 20 of its personnel have died due to Covid this year despite taking both doses of the vaccine.

All unit commanders have been asked to aggressively pursue vaccination of the staff and ensure strict implementation of Covid-appropriate behaviour in the force, said a senior police officer.

200 Arthur Rd inmates get the jab

A non-profit organisation, Project Mumbai, started the vaccination drive for Arthur Road jail inmates above 40 years from Tuesday. On the first day itself, 200 inmates and a few staff members of got their first dose.

Project Mumbai’s CEO and founder Shishir Joshi said, “We had a team of two doctors and three nurses, apart from a cardiac emergency ambulance, and beds reserved at Kasturba hospital in case of any complications after vaccination,” said Joshi. They are awaiting BMC’s permission to vaccinate inmates from 18 years. “All the inmates stay together. So it is essential to vaccinate the younger prisoners also,” said Joshi. Project Mumbai also donated four oxygen concentrators for inmates.

(Inputs from Megha Sood)