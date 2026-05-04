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48 Delhi villages move a step closer to being declared urban

Delhi's MCD has approved urban status for 48 villages, enhancing infrastructure and services, following a DDA proposal to address development gaps.

Published on: May 04, 2026 05:38 am IST
By Paras Singh
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New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) standing committee has cleared a proposal to grant urban status to 48 villages across the Capital, paving the way for improved civic infrastructure and planned development in areas that have long outgrown their rural classification.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) standing committee has cleared a proposal to grant urban status to 48 villages across the Capital. (HT Archive)

Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma on Sunday said the decision, taken under the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, would enable more efficient delivery of essential services such as roads, sewerage and drinking water. “Several of these villages have already acquired an urban character. Bringing them under a formal urban framework will ensure better planning, regulation and service delivery,” she said.

“We (the standing committee) have approved 48 villages. After this, the proposal will go to the House, and it will definitely be approved there as well. Ultimately, it will go as a recommendation to the central government. We want to bring Delhi’s villages into the mainstream, especially in terms of infrastructure, health and education,” she added.

Villages identified for urbanisation include Palla, Singola, Mungeshpur, Nizampur, Fatehpur Beri, Jhatikra, Kanganheri, Rawat, Dhansa, Kadipur, Chilla, Bakoli, Hamidpur, Sangarpur, Tajpur Kalan, Daulatpur, Rajpur Kalan, Auchandi, Shahpur Garhi, Rasidpur, Tatesar, Jagatpur, Sabhapur, Badarpur Khadar, Chandan Hola, Ghumanhera, Jaitpur and Mundela Kalan.

Section 507 of DMC states that the corporation, with the previous approval of the government, may, by notification in the official gazette, declare that any portion of the rural areas shall cease to be included therein and be included in and form part of the urban areas.

The proposal also ties into the broader Master Plan 2041, which is in its final stages of approval. The plan, prepared by the DDA and pending clearance from the Union housing ministry, outlines a roadmap for accommodating Delhi’s growing population through planned expansion and infrastructure upgrades.

Last year, Delhi minister Parvesh Verma had termed the urbanisation of these villages a “historic shift” in the Capital’s development strategy, promising access to better roads, drainage, street lighting, schools and healthcare facilities.

 
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