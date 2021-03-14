Home / Cities / Others / 4-member Giripremi team to scale “deadly” Mt Annapurna in Himalayan cluster
others

4-member Giripremi team to scale “deadly” Mt Annapurna in Himalayan cluster

PUNE Only two Indians have successfully scaled the Annapurna 1 mountain, the 10th highest in the world
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 05:26 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE Only two Indians have successfully scaled the Annapurna 1 mountain, the 10th highest in the world. Annapurna 1 is located in Nepal’s Himalaya Annapurna Massif (cluster), home to several mountains 6,000 mts tall, of which Annapurna 1 is the tallest.

Now four Punekars – Umesh Zirpe, Bhushan Harshe, Dr Sumeet Mandale and Jitnedra Gaware, will attempt to to scale the 8,091metre-tall mountain in an expedition that will start in the third week of March, and expected to end in last week of April.

In 2012, Basanta Singha Roy and Debashis from West Bengal climbed Annapurna 1 successfully.

Annapurna 1 is also considered a deadly mountain, as so far, 61 climbers have lost their lives while scaling its peak.

“Due to its unpredictable weather it is one of the deadliest mountains. Climbing between Camp 2 and Camp 3 is hardest, as most avalanches occur between these two camps,” said Mandale, who has climbed Mt Cho Oyu in Tibet and Mt Kanchenjunga (located on the India Nepal-border).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrests gangster Ravi Pujari for extorting property consultant

Bombay HC rejects 13-year-old rape survivor’s plea to terminate advanced pregnancy

Court orders 15 lakh relief to Amritsar man acquitted of terror charges 20 years ago

Ludhiana Improvement Trust takes possession of school land amid staff resistance

All four mountaineers represent a well-known mountaineering club in the city, Giripremi.

Before Annapurna, mountaineers from Giripremi have climbed the seven tallest mountains in the world (see box).

“We are experienced mountaineers, and since it is a tricky mountain to climb we did not think of a bigger team. Before heading to base camp to acclimatise we will be climbing Mt Singu Chuli, which is around 6,000 metres tall,” said Umesh Zirpe, president, Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM).

Giripremi had planned this expedition in 2020, but it was not possible due to Covid-19.

“Although covid patients are increasing in India, in Nepal the situation is completely under control so we will not have any issues of travelling and once we are in the mountains, there is nothing to worry about,” added Zirpe.

Previous expeditions by Giripremi:

2012: Mt Everest

2013: Mt Lhotse

2014: Mt Makalu

2016: Mt Cho Oyu

2016: Dhaulagiri

2017: Manaslu

2019: Kanchenjunga

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP