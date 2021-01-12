IND USA
4-month-old male leopard cub rescued from road-side, treated, released back into wild in Junnar

PUNE A leopard cub lying in a semi-conscious state on the side of the road in Ghulepat the village, Otur, was rescued by a village rescue team, has been released into its natural habitat on Monday, after treatment by the Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:34 PM IST

“It was a four-month-old male cub that was rescued by the forest department and a village the rescue team from Ghulepat village. The villagers found him in a semi-conscious state on the side of the road,” said Yogesh Ghodake, range forest officer, Otur.

“He had an internal infection and he was wobbling while walking. By using plastic carrots using as bait, they captured him brought him to the centre in a cage. The leopard was under medical surveillance and treatment for four to five days and we released him on Monday near a location where he was found,” said Ghodake.

Wildlife SOS veterinary officer Dr Nikhil Bangar said, “We were administering antibiotics and fluid therapy to ensure a safe recuperation after we found that he was dehydrating. The leopard showed signs of improvement over the next few days and a final examination deemed him fit for release. It is essential for the cubs in the wild to be reared by the mother for the initial few years of its life, in order to ensure they learn the skills of survival.”

The forest officials said that initially, the villagers were apprehensive of the cub being released in the area. “However, they were more understanding of the situation on realising that this would further agitate the mother in search of her missing cub,” added Ghodake.

