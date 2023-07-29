Uttarakhand: Tigress found dead in Dhela zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve

A 4-year-old tigress was found dead in the Dhela zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) on Saturday morning on International Tiger Day, officials at Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand, said. Tigress was found dead in the Dhela zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) on Saturday morning (HT Photo/sourced)

Forest officials said they came to know about it after the villagers from the nearby area spotted a body of the tiger near Dhela bridge and informed them.

Officials rushed to the spot, and her body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, however, prima facie, it appears the tigress was killed in a territorial fight, said Dheeraj Pandey, CTR director.

“We received information about the carcass of the tigress around 8am on Saturday. Prima facie, it appears the tigress might have lost her life in a territorial fight, as several wounds are being seen on her body. However, the exact cause of her death could only be ascertained after postmortem,” Pandey said.

A tigress was found dead in the CTR buffer zone in February earlier this year.

There are 442 tigers in Uttarakhand, according to the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, released in 2020.

The tiger population in the Himalayan state has risen from 178 in 2006 to 442 (including 231 to 266 tigers in Corbett) in 2018.

With 14 tigers per 100 sq km, the Corbett Tiger Reserve reported the highest tiger density among India’s 50 reserves.

