5 cases of crimes against women during Manipur violence handed over to CBI

The Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) has registered 59 cases related to crimes against women from September last year till date in the ethnic violence- hit state and handed over five such cases taken place during the ongoing violence to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation, MSCW chairperson Ulka Salam said on Saturday.

“These five cases handed over to the CBI are related to crimes against women that took place during the ongoing violence in the state. For this, the party concerned has already started its work,” Salam said.

It may be mentioned that Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between Kuki and Meitei communities since the first week of May, in which 175 persons were killed, 1,108 others injured, 32 reported missing and nearly 50,000 people were displaced.

The 59 cases registered with MSCW since September last year included rape, sexual assault, and domestic violence. Out of these, 36 cases were disposed of, four cases were kept in abeyance and investigations are still undergoing in 19 cases.

MSCW has taken up cases from all over the state, with the majority of cases coming from the valley districts of the state-namely Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal and Kakching. Some cases were also registered from Kangpokpi Churachandpur, Chandel and Jiribam districts.

“But we’re still looking for necessary information by visiting the relief camps so that we can take up as many cases as the commission is committed to ensuring that justice is served to all victims of violence,” the MSCW chairperson added.

She said that the commission has prepared a draft gender policy and it would be submitted to the state government soon. “We’re planning to submit it to the government within the current month,” she said.

She said the state gender policy is aimed at addressing the root causes of gender-based violence and ensuring that women and girls have equal rights and opportunities.