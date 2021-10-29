5 die in Muzaffarpur ‘hooch’ tragedy, four arrested

PATNA Five persons have died and several others have fallen ill after consuming liquor at a village in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, where total prohibition is in place for more than five years.

Police said the incident took place at Rupauli village under Saraiya police station on Thursday night and four of them died at the hospital Friday morning. The fifth person’s body was found near his house.

Four persons, including a ward member of the local panchayat samiti, have been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.

This is the second incident of death due to consumption of suspected spurious liquor in north Bihar in the last one week.

Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police Jayant Kant said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the five died after consuming a certain poisonous substance. “Post-mortem will determine the exact cause of death. Police recovered a stack of empty liquor and methyl alcohol bottles from the house of one of those who died in the incident. Searches are being conducted in the surrounding areas and a team of forensic experts has been engaged by the police”.

The deceased were identified as Munna Singh (32), Awanish Singh (35), Bipul Sahi (35), Dhiresh Kumar alias Gultu(40) and Awinash Kumar Ram (35), all residents of Rupauli village.

Rajesh Sharma, subdivisional police officer (SDPO) of Saraiya, said Sahi, Gultu and Awinash died Friday morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital while and Munna and Awanish died at another hospital late Thursday night.

On Friday, police carried out raids at Rupauli and neighbouring Vishhar-patti village and arrested four persons, including the newly elected ward member, Amit Kumar.

Police said that over a dozen people, including Amit, had consumed liquor together on the night of October 27 in Rupauli village after which most of them had fallen ill. The liquor party was organised by Amit at Gultu’s place to celebrate his election as a ward member.

“A detailed report has been sought from Saraiya SDPO,” the SSP said, adding that consumption of methyl alcohol is suspected to be the reason behind their death.

This is second suspected hooch incident in the last one week. On Sunday night, five persons died in Siwan due to suspected hooch consumption. Following the incident, two policemen, including the local police station house officer, were suspended for dereliction of duty on Wednesday.