Home / Cities / Others / 5 fresh Covid cases, no death in Lucknow
others

5 fresh Covid cases, no death in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Five fresh Covid cases surfaced while no death due to the virus was reported in Lucknow during the last 24 hours
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 09:45 PM IST
A medical worker collects the swab sample for the Covid-19 test at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow (ANI file photo)

LUCKNOW Five fresh Covid cases surfaced while no death due to the virus was reported in Lucknow during the last 24 hours. The fatality count remained at 2,651, as per the health department. Two patients recovered from corona infection and there were 55 active cases here at present.

Kalyan Singh still critical

Former chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), is still critical.

“A team of doctors from various specialties is keeping a close watch on his health. The former chief minister is still on life support and his health parameters are being closely observed,” said RK Dhiman, director, PGI.

