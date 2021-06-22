5 killed in Kerala, police investigate victims’ past

A major road accident in north Kerala’s Kozhikode in the early hours of Monday, in which five persons got killed on the spot, is mired in a cloud of suspicion, a senior police officer said, adding some of the dead have criminal past.

He said the deceased was part of a gold escort gang from Palakkad, and they reportedly came to Kozhikode international airport to receive smuggled gold from Dubai in the early hours of Monday. But the customs authorities seized 2.50 kg of gold, concealed in a coffee-making machine and arrested the carrier Mohammad Shafeek. The police officer said another team members from Kannur, who were experts in looting the smuggled gold, chased the Palakkad team under the impression that they were carrying the gold. Both these gangs were unaware that the carrier got arrested, and a chase ensued.

One of the vehicles involved in the chase met with an accident, and all occupants killed on the spot. Police said gold was supposed to be delivered to one Charal Faizal, another history-sheeter involved in many smuggling cases. “We have identified one of the vehicles involved in the race and detained six persons. We are looking for another vehicle. Statements of the detained are incoherent, and customs also sought details,” said the senior officer.

Among four international airports in the state, Kozhikode is the hub for gold smuggling activities. On Sunday, customs authorities had seized gold worth ₹3.5 crores and Monday, gold worth ₹2.50 crore impounded. Among south Indian states, Kerala topped in gold smuggling -- 600 kgs seized last year.

“High demand perks up smuggling activities. It is a highly lucrative business. One kg of smuggled gold saves at least ₹5 to 7 lakh in duties. Usually, 10 per cent is given to carriers and ground handlers get another 10 per cent. Rest is profit,” a jewellery owner, who did not want to identify, said, adding, in Kerala, at least 40 per cent of the current gold in the market is smuggled. After busting a major gang last year, in which many kingpins were deported from Gulf countries. There is no let-up in gold smuggling, lamented customs officials. After the seizure of 30 kg, gold from one of the consignments came to the UAE consulate in the state capital last year. Customs and the directorate of revenue intelligence arrested more than 30 people.