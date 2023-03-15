Home / Cities / Others / 5 workers found dead at brick kiln in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund

5 workers found dead at brick kiln in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund

ByRitesh Mishra
Mar 15, 2023 11:24 AM IST

Police superintendent Dharmendra Chabai said that six workers went to sleep after leaving bricks for burning on Tuesday night

Five workers were found dead at a brick kiln at Gadhphuljhar in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district on Wednesday, police said, and added they are suspected to have died of suffocation after inhaling smoke.

A sixth worker was hospitalised (HT PHOTO)
Police superintendent Dharmendra Chabai said that six workers went to sleep after leaving bricks for burning on Tuesday night. “On Wednesday morning, some people found all the workers unconscious. Later, the five of them were founded to be dead.”

He said the sixth worker was hospitalised and his condition is stable. “Primary investigation suggests that the labourers died of suffocation due to emission of carbon monoxide from the brick kiln,” said Chabai. He added the bodies of the five have been sent for post-mortem.

