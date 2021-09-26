5 youth from Himachal crack UPSC civil services exam

Five youths of Himachal Pradesh have cracked the UPSC civil services examination-2020.

Among them is Ishant Jawal from Ghumarwini of Bilaspur who secured All India Rank 80, Vyom Bindal from Solan 141st rank, Abishek Dhiman of Hamirpur who stood at 374th, Umesh Labana, a visually impaired candidate from Kolar of Sirmaur at 397th place and Vishal Chaudhary from Baddi of Solan district, who secured the 665th place.

Ishant Jaswal (HT PHOTO)

IAS was not his first aim

Ishant Jaswal, 24, a mechanical engineering graduate of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, worked at a multinational company (MNC) in Noida for around a year. “It was during this job that I decided to take up civil service exams,” said Jaswal. He quit the job and took up coaching in Delhi and cracked the exam in his first attempt. His father served in the army while his mother is a homemaker.

Abhishek Dhiman

From excise officer to IAS

Abhishek Dhiman, 27, always dreamed of becoming an IAS officer. An engineering graduate, Dhiman was first selected for the post of excise and taxation inspector but did not join. He later served as block development officer (BDO) for a year. He later cracked the state civil services exam and was under training at Himachal Institute of Public Administrative (HIPA), Shimla. Dhiman said he did not take any coaching for UPSC, and it was his third attempt. He hails from Galore in Nadaun subdivision of Hamirpur district. His father retired as a sub-divisional officer (SDO) in public works department and mother is a school lecturer. He did his schooling from Hamirpur and Kullu and graduated from Vellore Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu, in mechanical engineering.

Dhiman stresses on regular revision. “It doesn’t matter how many hours you study but daily revision is the key to the success,” he said.

Umesh Labana

Disability not a deterrent

100% visual disability did not deter Umesh Labana, who hails from Kolar of Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur, from cracking the UPSC civil services exam.

Labana got the AIR of 397 and topped the visually impaired category. He studied MA Political Science from Himachal Pradesh University and also cleared the NET-JRF exam. Labana said cracking the civil services exam was always his first aim. He is currently doing Ph. D from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The expert member of the state advisory board on disability, Prof Ajai Srivastava said Labana was always a brilliant student. He made full use of technology to aid his studies. He had cracked the civil services exam last year also but failed the interview round. Labana’s father is a farmer and mother retired as a teacher.

Vishal Chaudhary

Desire to serve people

Twenty-six-year-old Vishal Chaudhary has cracked the civil services exam in his third attempt. Chuadhary, whose father works as a pharmacist in the Ayrveda department of state government, got his initial education from Aurobindo School Baddi and passed Class 12 from Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, Chandigarh. He did his B. Com from Shri Ram College of Commerce and M.Com from Delhi School of Economics. He cracked NET-JRF in 2018 and simultaneously appeared for the civil services exam.

Chaudhary gives credit for his success to his parents and teachers. “No goal is far if you work with dedication,” said Chaudhary, adding that he always desired to work for people and finally his dream would be realised.

Vyom Bindal

Seven years of hard work

Vyom Bindal, 29, cracked UPSC exam in 6th attempt. He has graduated from NIT Hamirpur in mechanical engineering. He also worked in an MNC for some time before taking up civil services exam.

He has secured 141st rank. Bindal said one must not get disheartened from failure.