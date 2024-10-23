5,000 per month for those with disability, says govt

The Delhi government will begin providing financial assistance of ₹5,000 per month to all people who suffer from 60% disability or more, social welfare minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday. Delhi chief minister Atishi (Hindustan Times)

Bharadwaj said the proposal was approved by the Delhi cabinet on Monday.

“The government will soon begin the registration process for these individuals. Those with a disability certified by a doctor to be over 60% will be eligible for this scheme. Delhi will become the only state in the country that provides this much amount to disabled individuals every month,” the minister said at a press conference, adding that around 10,000 people are likely to benefit from the new scheme.

Separately, chief minister Atishi called the move a “progressive decision”.

“Under Arvind Kejriwal’s guidance, the Delhi Govt has always worked most for those, who have received the least in life. Another such progressive decision has been taken by the Delhi Govt to provide financial assistance of ₹5000 per month to those with benchmark disabilities,” Atishi wrote in a post on X.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, called the scheme “nothing but a per poll announcement by the AAP government”.

The Delhi government currently provides monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500 to around 120,000 individuals with a disability above 42%.

These beneficiaries are issued a medical certificate and a unique identification card which grants them the right to receive a pension.

“Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the decision has been taken that the government should provide individuals who require special care with additional financial assistance. The central government’s Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 is implemented across the country, but Tamil Nadu is the only state that provides ₹1,000 per month in assistance to persons with ‘high needs’,” Bharadwaj said.

Asked whether the Delhi government has sufficient funds to meet the additional expenses the scheme will put on the state exchequer, the minister said, “The BJP claims that the Delhi government is in deficit, yet the governments of 22 states lack the courage to do anything for these individuals. It is the elected government of Delhi that remains always ready to help people, despite every conspiracy by the BJP. This is a treasure of integrity that grows every day. There is no deficit here; only profit.”

While presenting the budget for 2024-25 in March, the government had announced a financial assistance scheme to the tune of ₹1,000 per month for Delhi women who earn below the income tax threshold.

During the press conference on Tuesday, Bharadwaj, when asked about the current status of the scheme, said he was not aware of latest developments as it is being handled by a separate department — referring to the women and child development department.

Officials, however, said the minister has asked the department to submit the file related to the scheme to him.

The BJP, meanwhile, accused the AAP of not being serious of social welfare schemes.

“The financial scheme is nothing but a per poll announcement… They know that the AAP government cannot implement the scheme in just three months because it is never serious about social welfare schemes. Payments under the existing social welfare schemes are not being made to beneficiaries, ” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.