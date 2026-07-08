BJP supporters attacked TMC rally, assaulted women, says Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that a rally her party’s youth wing held in south Kolkata with the Calcutta high court’s permission was attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers “who molested several women” and left “at least 25 people with bleeding injuries in the head.” The Kolkata police have not yet made any statement on Banerjee’s allegations. (PTI)

“BJP’s lumpens assaulted our youth and student leaders in front of the police despite having the court’s permission. Women were assaulted in their private parts with rods, sticks, bricks and other things that I cannot mention out of shame. I am appalled that police allowed this,” Banerjee said in a Facebook live video.

TMC, however, has not yet released any photos or videos of the alleged attacks.

“We will file a contempt suit at the high court. There is complete lawlessness in Bengal. The rally protested back-to-back rapes and attacks on women, eviction of hawkers and other issues. But the police allowed BJP’s lumpens to take out a motorcycle rally outside my home in the morning and play loud music on DJ speakers at eight locations on our rally’s route,” Banerjee said.

On Tuesday, the high court allowed the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC to hold the rally over the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur, setting aside the police decision to disallow it.

However, the bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharya directed that the rally would start from Ballygunge Phari, move along Hazra Road and end at the Hazra four-point intersection. The TMC had originally planned to end the rally at Lansdowne Market.

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The court also changed the timings from 3pm-6pm to 2.30pm-4.30pm in view of rush hour traffic on weekdays.

Banerjee said she did not join the rally to honour the court’s directive. “Had I been there the crowd would have swelled,” she said.

Police and Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) contingents escorted the TMC rally when it started at 3pm. When some people tried to block its path, it led to tensions between them and the TMC workers. Several CAPF personnel used batons to chase them away.

The Kolkata police have not yet made any statement on Banerjee’s allegations.

Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Debjit Sarkar told HT that Banerjee was free to lodge complaints and move the high court if she had identified those who allegedly attacked the TMC workers.

“Unlike the former government, the BJP government is determined to establish the rule of law. If what she has alleged indeed happened then the government will not spare anyone. But why is she tagging the BJP? After the TMC’s defeat in the elections its disgruntled workers have turned against those who ruled the roost over the years. This incident, too, appears to be a fallout of that dissidence,” Sarkar said.