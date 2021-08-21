51-ft bronze statue of Lord Ram to be installed at Shringverpur

PRAYAGRAJ: To make Shringverpur a major tourist destination of the country, the state government has decided to install a 51-feet (15.54 metres) tall statue showing Lord Ram hugging Nishadraj.

Shringverpur is a place of pilgrimage on the banks of the Ganga in Prayagraj, about 30 kilometres from the district headquarters. It is believed to be the place where Nishadraj (head of the boatmen’s clan) helped Lord Ram cross the Ganga in his boat while the latter was on his way to 14 years of exile with his wife Sita and younger brother Lakshman as per the holy Hindu text Ramayana. It is said Ram was so overwhelmed that he hugged him.

Shringverpur is also one of the major sites on the ambitious Ram Van Gaman Path project of the state government.

The State Lalit Kala Akademi, (Department of Culture, UP) has floated a tender for the installation of a 51-feet statue. The sculpture, to showcase ‘Maharaj Nishadraj Bhagwan Shri Ram se gale milte huye’ (Lord Ram hugging Nishadraj) will be made of bronze at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore.

Recently, the state government had also announced that a 251- metre statue of Lord Ram would be installed at along the river Saryu in Ayodhya. This would be the tallest statue in the world and show Lord Ram with a bow, arrow and a quiver. The statue at Shringverpur was also recently announced by deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya during the three-day event of Deepotsav at Shringverpur in November 2020.

The proposed bronze statue at Shringverpur would also have lead, tin and zinc (each 5%) to provide it strength. The hollow cast metal statue would be 6-7mm thick, without the use of bronze sheet. The statue would also have steel framework to support it.

Once the agency is awarded the work, the same would be completed within 110 days from the date of award of the work order, informed district officials aware of the development.

The locals have welcomed this move of the state government. “During last year’s fest the deputy CM had made the announcement to install the statue and we feel that the state government has honoured our demand by deciding to install such a magnificent statue at the tapobhumi of saint Shringi”, said Sanjay Tiwari, a local.

Every year Shringverpur festival is organised at this place wherein the ghat beside Ganga is decorated with attractive electric lights and diyas are lit all over Ramghat.