5,221 new Covid-19 cases, 62 deaths in Pune district on Sunday

PUNE As per the state health department, Pune district reported 5,221 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 09:14 PM IST
PUNE As per the state health department, Pune district reported 5,221 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The district also reported 62 deaths due to the infection. This takes the total case count in the district to 0.973 million, of which 0.80 million have recovered.

The death toll for the district stands at 10,434 and currently, 82,397 active cases are undergoing treatment in hospital or are in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 2,990 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count up to 2,64,984. With 18 deaths, the toll in rural areas went up to 2,795.

Pune city reported 1,359 new cases, which takes the progressive count up to 4,73,076. With 44 more deaths, the toll stands at 6,040. PCMC reported 872 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 2,35,625. No deaths were recorded in PCMC, where the death toll stands at 1,541.

