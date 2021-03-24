53 deaths due to covid-19; over 2,200 fresh infections reported in Punjab

Chandigarh Punjab witnessed 53 more deaths on Tuesday, taking the toll to nearly 300 in just a week. Tuesday was the second day in a row when the state registered over 50 deaths in a single day in this year. Jalandhar saw the most number of deaths at 14, followed by nine in Hoshiarpur, six in Patiala, four each in Ludhiana and SBS Nagar, three in Amritsar and two each in Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran. Punjab’s total number of positive persons to date has reached 2,17,663, while the deaths have reached 6,435.

As per the media bulletin, the state witnessed 2,274 fresh infections of the virus, and for the eighth day in a row, the number of daily infections in the state were above 2,000. It was on March 21, that the state had witnessed maximum 2,644 cases, the highest tally in 2021. From March 17-23, the state has reported 16,647 cases.

On Tuesday, the maximum 364 were detected in Ludhiana followed by 322 in Jalandhar, 263 in Mohali and 246 in Amritsar. Hoshiarpur (192), Kapurthala (148), Gurdaspur (111) and SBS Nagar (68) are other districts with high caseload.