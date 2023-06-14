Chhattisgarh: 55 temporary shops gutted in fire at market in Bilaspur

At least 55 temporary vegetable shops were gutted after a fire broke out at a market in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur city on Wednesday, officials said, adding there were no casualties.

Bilaspur district collector Saurabh Kumar said the incident took place at Budhwari Bazar located near Bilaspur railway station on Wednesday morning.

“Around 55 temporary shops were gutted in the fire and no harm to human lives took place,” said the collector, adding fire tenders were roped in to douse the fire.

The Budwari market has 15 big concrete platforms on which 100 temporary big and small vegetable vending shops are located. Most shops were set up by arranging tarpaulin or fibre sheets over bamboo poles.

The exact assessment of the loss due to fire was yet to be ascertained, said the district collector.

“We have formed a team for the assessment of the losses and compensation will be given as per the directives,” said Kumar.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and police have launched an investigation into it, he added.

