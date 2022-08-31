550 expecting moms identified in flood-hit Kashi
With the Ganga continuing to flow dangerously in Varanasi, the district administration has identified more than 550 expecting mothers and directed officials concerned to ensure that these women get proper medical assistance. A medical helpline has also been launched in the wake of the floods that have reportedly displaced over 16,000 people and damaged crops in 300 hectares of agricultural land so far.
On Tuesday, the river level was recorded at 72.14 metres against the danger level of 71.262 metres, reported Middle Ganga Division III-Varanasi, Central Water Commission. Officials at the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the district administration warned that the water level was steadily rising, and could break the highest flood level of 73.901 meters recorded in 1978.
“We have launched a medical helpline—09450020097—for the displaced persons. Also, another drive to provide proper medical care to over 500 expecting mothers from the flood-hit region,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, the district magistrate.
Chief medical officer (CMO) Sudhir Chaudhary said special arrangements were in place for pregnant women. “We have directed Asha staff and a team of doctors to make special arrangements for the women and ensure safe delivery,” said Chaudhary. He added another team of doctors was formed that will prescribe and help in the supply of proper medication to the displaced population. The health department has deputed medical staff at 19 flood chowkies.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
