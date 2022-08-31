550 expecting moms identified in flood-hit Kashi

With the Ganga continuing to flow dangerously in Varanasi, the district administration has identified more than 550 expecting mothers and directed officials concerned to ensure that these women get proper medical assistance. A medical helpline has also been launched in the wake of the floods that have reportedly displaced over 16,000 people and damaged crops in 300 hectares of agricultural land so far.

On Tuesday, the river level was recorded at 72.14 metres against the danger level of 71.262 metres, reported Middle Ganga Division III-Varanasi, Central Water Commission. Officials at the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the district administration warned that the water level was steadily rising, and could break the highest flood level of 73.901 meters recorded in 1978.

“We have launched a medical helpline—09450020097—for the displaced persons. Also, another drive to provide proper medical care to over 500 expecting mothers from the flood-hit region,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, the district magistrate.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Sudhir Chaudhary said special arrangements were in place for pregnant women. “We have directed Asha staff and a team of doctors to make special arrangements for the women and ensure safe delivery,” said Chaudhary. He added another team of doctors was formed that will prescribe and help in the supply of proper medication to the displaced population. The health department has deputed medical staff at 19 flood chowkies.