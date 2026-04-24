56-year-old man stabbed to death in Giridih

A 56-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death on Wednesday night in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, with police suspecting trade rivalry linked to a long-standing stone mining dispute as the motive behind the murder, people familiar with the development said.

Representative image. (HT Photo)

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The incident took place near Kheredih village under the jurisdiction of Dhanwar police station, where an old dispute between two parties reportedly escalated into a violent clash. The deceased has been identified as Rafiq Ansari (56), a resident of the same village. According to local sources, tensions had been brewing between Rafiq Ansari and the accused, Jiyal Ansari, over stone quarry-related business interests for quite some time.

Police said the situation turned violent following a heated argument between the two sides. “After a verbal altercation, the accused allegedly attacked Rafiq Ansari with a knife, inflicting fatal injuries. He died on the spot,”an officer said.

Soon after receiving information, Dhanwar police station in-charge Brajesh Kumar reached the spot along with police personnel, took the body into custody, and sent it for post-mortem examination. Senior officers, including the Superintendent of Police and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), were also informed about the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, Giridih police launched a manhunt to arrest the accused, who fled the scene after the attack. Raids are being conducted at possible hideouts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, Giridih police launched a manhunt to arrest the accused, who fled the scene after the attack. Raids are being conducted at possible hideouts. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Khorimahua, Rajendra Prasad said, “Prima facie, the case appears to be linked to a dispute over stone mining. However, we are probing from all angles. The accused will be arrested soon.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Khorimahua, Rajendra Prasad said, “Prima facie, the case appears to be linked to a dispute over stone mining. However, we are probing from all angles. The accused will be arrested soon.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the murder, tension prevailed in Kheredih village, with angry family members and locals expressing outrage. In view of the situation, police have intensified patrolling and made arrangements for deployment of additional forces to prevent any untoward incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the murder, tension prevailed in Kheredih village, with angry family members and locals expressing outrage. In view of the situation, police have intensified patrolling and made arrangements for deployment of additional forces to prevent any untoward incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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