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5-storey Shahdara building catches fire, 9 rescued safely: DFS

Nine people were rescued from a fire in a Shahdara building in Delhi; they suffered smoke inhalation but were unharmed. Cause suspected as short circuit.

Published on: May 18, 2026 03:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: Nine people were rescued safely from a five-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shahdara, which caught fire late on Saturday night, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officer said on Sunday.

While no one was injured, the evacuees were admitted to a hospital after they complained of breathing issues due to smoke inhalation, the officer said. (Vipin Kumar/ HT)

While no one was injured, the evacuees were admitted to a hospital after they complained of breathing issues due to smoke inhalation, the officer said.

An alert of fire at Mansarovar Park area in Shahdara was received around midnight, the DFS officer said. “We rushed fire tenders to the spot. The fire had engulfed the building’s parking area and the parked vehicles, trapping residents on the upper floors. With the help of ropes and ladders, the residents were rescued by being helped to reach an adjacent building or to come out of the building. By 12.40 am, the fire was brought under control,” the officer said.

All the rescued people had been shifted to GTB Hospital. “They were complaining of breathing problems and put under observation,” the officer said. The evacuees included two men, two women and five teenagers.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / 5-storey Shahdara building catches fire, 9 rescued safely: DFS
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