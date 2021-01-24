IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / 5-year-old boy crushed by truck while crossing road in Bhiwandi, driver arrested
others

5-year-old boy crushed by truck while crossing road in Bhiwandi, driver arrested

A five-year-old boy from Bhiwandi was killed after a truck drove into him on Saturday
By Faisal Tandel, Bhiwandi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A five-year-old boy from Bhiwandi was killed after a truck drove into him on Saturday. Nizampura police have arrested the truck driver who had fled the spot after the accident.

The victim had gone with his mother to buy milk. While crossing the road, the minor left his mother’s hand and got hit by the truck.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Ibrahim Taufiq Shah, a resident of Ansar chawl, Vanjarpatti Naka, Bhiwandi.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday at 9pm on the Mumbai-Nashik highway towards Nashik, at Millat Nagar. “The minor, along with his mother, went to get milk from the shop on the other side of the highway road. While returning, he didn’t hold his mother’s hand and lagged behind her. He got hit by the truck and suffered injuries on his leg, stomach and back. He was declared dead at Indira Gandhi Municipal Hospital, and after the post-mortem, his body was handed over to the family,” said an officer from Nizampura police station.

Nizampura police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act. “We have registered a case against the truck driver who fled from the spot. We arrested him and will produce him court on Monday,” said Ashish Pawar, sub-inspector, Nizampura police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP