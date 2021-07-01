Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 5-year-old girl allegedly raped, murdered in Dehradun
others

5-year-old girl allegedly raped, murdered in Dehradun

“Based on the input, we also examined the CCTV cameras of the areas in which he was seen with the girl. Police soon nabbed him and questioned him... he broke down and confessed to the crime,” said police
By Kalyan Das
UPDATED ON JUL 01, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

A neighbour allegedly raped and murdered a five-year-old girl in Dehradun on Wednesday night, police said. Ritesh Shah, a local police officer and one of the investigators, said the accused, Chunmun Mahato, 25, who is from Bihar and worked as a labourer in Dehradun, knew the girl.

“Usually, the girl would go out in the morning to play. On Tuesday also, she went out to play but did not return home till evening...her mother and brother lodged a missing complaint... on Tuesday night. A case was registered, and police started searching her,” he said. He added they soon found the girl was last seen with Mahato. “Based on the input, we also examined the CCTV cameras of the areas in which he was seen with the girl. Police soon nabbed him and questioned him... he broke down and confessed to the crime.”

Shah said Mahato later led them to an area full of bushes where he dumped her body. He added the accused was arrested on Wednesday and he was due to be presented before a court on Thursday.

Shah said the girl’s mother works as a housemaid while her father, a labourer, was away in Chandigarh when the five-year-old went missing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Woman’s wedding pic prompts online game of tic-tac-toe. Know why

Dad shares post about kid writing all by himself, tweet has a hilarious twist

Crabs move in perfect synchronization, viral video may leave you amazed

Kids react to otters visiting their home in Florida, viral video wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP