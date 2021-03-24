6 acres of irrigation dept’s land freed from grabbers

LUCKNOW The UP government on Wednesday freed six acres of land of the state irrigation department from land grabbers in New Delhi.

Maintaining its ‘zero-tolerance policy’ against crimes and criminals, the state government freed property of six acres (2.62 hectares) of the UP irrigation department in Madanpur Khadar village of Sarita Vihar in New Delhi from the illegal possession of land mafia on Wednesday, said the spokesperson of UP government in a press statement.

A drive was launched to remove the encroachment at Madanpur after the marking of plot number -612 by the irrigation department, UP; head, works division, Agra canal, Okhla, under which a total of 6 acres of land was held.

The drive was initiated after chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked the ministry of jal shakti to take action against those engaged in unlawful encroachment of irrigation department’s land.

UP Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh, in a tweet said, the drive to free the six acre land of irrigation department was launched on the direction of chief minister. Singh also shared a video clip of the illegal structures being demolished to free land from grabbers.

The state government spokesperson said after the formation of the government in 2017, an anti-land mafia task force was constituted to free public and private land grabbed illegally by mafia under the patronage of those in power or by using various tricks.

The task force had so far freed up over 67,000 acres of land and priority had been given to make sports grounds on them, whether under the sports department, youth welfare department or under MGNREGA.

The state government also came up with an online portal for anti-land mafia task force set up in various districts to put up daily updates regarding action taken against those involved in illegal land deals and encroachment. The portal, which was launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, was meant to ensure better coordination between the state government agencies working against land mafia, he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath has issued orders to take action against those who were found guilty of encroaching land of the irrigation department of UP in Okhla, Jasola, Madanpur Khadar, Aali, Saidabad, Jaitpur, Molarwand and Khureji Khas, etc. Earlier, despite repeated complaints, no government dared to take action against those involved in illegal land occupation, he said.