6 arrested for firing at Lucknow jeweller

LUCKNOW Six youth, who allegedly fired at a jewellery shop owner and looted his belongings on December 27 in Jankipuram, were arrested on Monday.

The accused were identified as Bhanu Pandey, 28, Saurabh Pandey, 20, Awadesh Pandey, 24, Ankit Mishra, 20, Neeraj Kumar, 22 and Uttam Pandey, 27.

Barring Uttam, a resident of Sitapur, the rest are residents of Lucknow.

Shop owner Sudarshan Upadhaya was returning home, barely 100 metres from his shop in the Gudamba neighbourhood of Jankipuram area in Lucknow when the six accused opened fire at him and fled after snatching his bag. The injured was later rushed to a hospital by the police,” said Qasim Abidi, deputy commissioner of police, (North).

“A five-member team was formed to nab the miscreants who were arrested on Monday from the Jankipuram and a car, a mobile phone, a revolver, 5 live cartridges and ₹940 cash were recovered from them,” he added.

Later, the police issued a press note in which they stated that an FIR against the unidentified miscreated was registered under IPC section 397 (causing grievous hurt to any person, or attempts to cause death during robbery).

