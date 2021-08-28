Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 6 arrested in PCMC with 3kg of ambergris
others

6 arrested in PCMC with 3kg of ambergris

PUNE: The forest department recovered 3kg of what is believed to be whale vomit, also known as ambergris, from six people from who allegedly smuggled the material into Maharashtra
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 09:53 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: The forest department recovered 3kg of what is believed to be whale vomit, also known as ambergris, from six people from who allegedly smuggled the material into Maharashtra.

The six people, including one woman, were arrested in Pimpri-Chinchwad, travelling in a car.

The arrested men were identified as Muhamadnayin Mutmatali Choudary (58), Yogeshwar Sudhakar Sakhare (25), Anil Dilip Kamthe (45), Jyotiba Govind Jadhav (38), Krushnat Sripati Khot (59), and Sujata Tanaji Jadhav (44), according to the police.

“They had brought it from Karnataka. This is mainly used for making perfumes. We are investigating where they were taking it or whom they were selling it to,” said Rahul Patil, district forest officer, Pune.

The forest officials believe it to be the product which sells at a high price on the black market. The team led by Patil included Mayur Bothe and Pradeep Sankpal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

District level committee formed to reduce man-animal conflict in Pune region

Pune Animal husbandry dept says Kondhwa is hotspot for illegal breeding

PMC’s property tax collection crosses 1,000 crore till end-August

Mayor scraps circular to collect 10 lakh in fines every day for not wearing masks
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP